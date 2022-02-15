High Winds on the Way

WEATHER STORY

Expect much cooler temperatures for the first part of the workweek.

The actual system, that brought the coastal locations clouds on Monday, will slip by early Tuesday morning. However, don’t expect much if any precipitation. The most likely scenario is some drizzle. While the system will bring cooler temperatures, it will also bring gusty winds starting Monday night and perhaps lasting into Wednesday. Temperatures will then slowly warm toward the end of the week as weaker high pressure builds in. Another weak weather system will then arrive out of next weekend.



Air Quality: GOOD

Tuesday: A cold front will pass early in the morning with gusty winds and possibly a few sprinkles. Though we'll see more sunshine, temperatures will remain chilly on with gusty winds throughout the day. Expect highs in the 50s-60s both on the coast and inland.

***WIND ADVISORY***

...for the northwest portion of the San Joaquin Valley and coastal range from 7 AM until 7 PM on Tuesday

-sustained winds 15 to 25 mph out of the northwest

-gusts up to 40 mph

-travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, visibility may be reduced due to blowing dust, fallen tree limbs are possible

-secure any outdoor furniture to avoid damage from being blown about

**Gale Warning**

... for the near coastal waters outside of Monterey Bay until 9 PM this evening

-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 13 seconds expected

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

-Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Northerly winds will gradually taper off with things becoming noticeably more calm toward midnight. Temperatures will drop into high 30s and low 40s at the coast, with lower 30s and frost expected inland in the hours leading up to sunrise. Take proper precautions to protect plants and animals from cold conditions.

Wednesday: Patchy morning frost for interior valleys. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm, just a tad. Mostly 60s for coastal and inland areas. Winds will be calmer, still breezy at times.

Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the weekend and while they will be above normal, will feel much cooler than the previous week! The next weather system will be here Sunday into Monday and will likely bring clouds, cooler temps, possibly some wind, and possibly some precipitation.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”