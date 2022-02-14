Much Cooler Monday

WEATHER STORY

Expect much cooler temperatures as we head into the work week.

The big ridge of high pressure that brought historically hot temperatures to the region finally moves away on Monday, allowing for a weather system to sneak in from the northwest. Northwesterly onshore winds will precede the system and bring a shocking cool down to the area on Monday which will last through mid-week. The actual system will slip by early Tuesday morning, however don’t expect much if any precipitation. The most likely scenario is a few sprinkles or perhaps some drizzle. While the system will bring cooler temperatures, it will also bring gusty winds staring Monday and perhaps lasting into Wednesday. Temperatures will then slowly warm toward the end of the week as weaker high pressure builds in. Another weak weather system will then arrive out of next weekend.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE

Monday: Patchy low clouds on the coast during the day, otherwise mostly sunny. Much cooler with increasing northwesterly winds. Expect highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast and 60s-70s inland.



**Gale Warning**

... for the near coastal waters outside of Monterey Bay from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM

PST Tuesday.

-northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 13 seconds expected

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

-Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Overnight: Northerly winds will become increasingly gusty after dark. Expect 15-25 mph winds for inland spots, and 10-15 mph for coastal spots. Expect lows in the 40s on the coast and mid to high 30s inland.



Tuesday: A cold front will pass early in the morning with gusty winds and possibly a few sprinkles. Temperatures will remain chilly on Tuesday with gusty winds at times. Expect highs in the 50s-60s both on the coast and inland.

***WIND ADVISORY***

...for the northwest portion of the San Joaquin Valley and coastal range from 7 AM until 7 PM on Tuesday

-sustained winds 15 to 25 mph out of the northwest

-gusts up to 40 mph

-travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, visibility may be reduced due to blowing dust, fallen tree limbs are possible

-secure any outdoor furniture to avoid damage from being blown about

Extended: Temperatures will slowly warm back up into the weekend and while they will be above normal, will feel much cooler than the previous week! The next weather system will be here Sunday into Monday and will likely bring clouds, cooler temps, possibly some wind and possibly some precipitation.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”