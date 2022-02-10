Hazardous Beach Conditions; Otherwise Nice & Warm!

WEATHER STORY

The big ridge of high pressure that brought record heat to the Central Coast on Wednesday will be at its peak influence Thursday and perhaps into Friday when more records are likely to fall. Expect highs 15-20ºF above normal with warm air reaching the beaches and full sunshine. We’ll cool a bit this weekend and then further early next week as a storm system moves in from the north. This system will bring more seasonable temperatures, a few clouds, and perhaps some gusty winds. At least one computer model is showing a few showers in the area late Monday into Tuesday, but chances remain slim.



Air Quality: GOOD for most areas



*Beach Hazards*

… for all beaches until 7PM on Thursday

-High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents

-Long lulls (up to 30 minutes) between large swells where ocean will look tranquil, but do not be fooled

-Keep distance from shoreline and keep a close eye on pets and children. Sneaker waves can and will sweep away anything sitting atop jetties

-Never turn your back on the ocean! Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions.



Thursday: Sunny and hot for this time of year. Expect offshore winds for most of the day with only a weak sea breeze in the afternoon. Highs will range from mid 70s to mid 80s for most areas.

Overnight: Overall comfortable with lows having warmed up into the 40s and even 50s for some spots. Drainage winds will be breezy at times; these will also keep us relatively dry and clear of fog.



Friday: Sunny and hot once again. Models are trending warmer for Friday compared to the previous forecast. Looking more likely to see temperatures similar to Thursday now with similar wind and sky conditions.



Extended: Very warm weather will continue into the weekend. However, we may occasionally see cooler bursts of onshore winds at the coast which could cap highs in the upper 60s for some areas. Some fog may also show up. This is most likely Sunday night. Otherwise, expect a lot of sunshine in the coming days with well above normal temperatures. The pattern will shift a bit next week as a weather system slides in from the north-northeast. We’ll definitely see cooler temperatures and an increase in clouds. There is a slight possibility of rain showers in our area, but chances remain low.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”