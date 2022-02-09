Wednesday Warmth

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will strengthen and position itself just offshore for the remainder of the week bringing increasing temperatures with record heat possible. Interestingly, there have been some recent indications that a weather system will sneak in from the north mid-week next week. It’s possible that this could bring some light precipitation to the region. However, we typically don’t see much rain from systems that come in from the north. The most likely scenario is a cool down, a few extra clouds, and dry offshore winds to follow.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Wednesday: Momentum will keep the drainage winds rolling through mid-day. The rising sun will heat these dry winds allowing for rapid warming of coastal areas. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s for most areas with record highs possible. Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through in the afternoon. Offshore winds will strengthen a bit over the hills late in the day.



Overnight: A few low clouds are possible around the coast after nightfall, but light easterly winds will quickly send them back out to sea. Expect overall seasonable lows; 40s at the coast and 30s further inland.



Thursday: Sunny and potentially a degree or two warmer. Record heat likely. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.



Extended: Very warm weather will continue into the weekend. However, we may occasionally see cooler bursts of onshore winds at the coast which could cap highs in the upper 60s for some areas. Some fog may also show up. This is most likely Friday night and Sunday night. Otherwise, expect a lot of sunshine in the coming days with well above normal temperatures. The pattern will shift a bit next week as a weather system slides in from the north-northeast. We’ll definitely see cooler temperatures and an increase in clouds. There is a slight possibility of rain showers in the state, but probabilities are low for our area.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”