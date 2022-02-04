Fore!!! (That’s us warning you to look out…for warm temperatures)

WEATHER STORY

Even warmer weather on the way…

A weak weather system passing by overnight will be of no consequence outside of a few clouds. The ridge of high pressure that has been acting as storm-blocker for the last month now will strengthen again and settle in over the region through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly head upward all the way into mid-week next week. In fact, there are some indications that we may see highs 10-15ºF above normal by then. As for rain, it remains but a dream.



Air Quality: GOOD



Friday: Sunny. Light offshore winds in the morning, then a light sea breeze in the afternoon. Slightly warm, with highs in the 60s for most areas.

Overnight: A few high clouds will pass by, but things should be otherwise clear. Light breezes are possible after dark. Coastal temperatures will now be in the lower 40s, while inland is still leaning on the chilly side with lows in the lower 30s and even high 20s at times. Expect patchy frost in sheltered areas.



Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few passing high clouds. Light offshore winds in the morning, then a light sea breeze developing in the afternoon. Chilly in the morning, then slightly warm again with highs mostly in the 60s. Northeasterly offshore winds may become a bit gusty over the hills late.



Extended: Expect quiet weather out of the weekend into next week with chilly nights and warm days. Both lows and highs will slowly warm up through mid-week next week when highs could max out 10-15ºF above normal for this time of year—we’re talking widespread 70s here.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”