Wind Tapers Off

WEATHER STORY

High pressure builds back into the region through mid-week, reinforcing gusty offshore winds. The winds will favor our northern mountains but will occasionally gust into the lower elevations (see below). This air mass moving in is cool and dry, which will lead to cooler than normal temperatures but also increased fire danger. December rains will limit the danger, but some areas have dried out in recent weeks. Temperatures will slowly climb back upward into the weekend and into next week. Expect above normal highs by Friday, peaking in the low 70s for many areas early next week.



Air Quality: GOOD

**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County until Midnight

* North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph with isolated gusts in excess of 65 mph expected in the highest peaks and ridges.



… for the Santa Cruz County & the Santa Cruz Mountains into Santa Clara County until 9PM Wednesday



* North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph expected in the highest peaks and ridges.



* Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



* Isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible on the west or leeward side of the stronger winds in the adjacent hills/mountains.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rest of Wednesday: Gusty northwesterly winds at times, especially in the mountains. Mostly sunny and cooler with highs mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few wave clouds possible in the lee of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Northern Diablos.

Overnight: Gusty mountain winds will begin to taper off in the hours after midnight, allowing the lowest temperatures to drop even cooler into the mid-30s for the coast and high 20s inland. Patchy frost is expected for sheltered areas across the region.



Thursday: Winds taper off with a cold morning expected. Then, mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s.



Extended: A few high clouds will creep in at times for the remainder of the week. Highs keep heading upward through the weekend into next week and lows will follow suit, but will have a less dramatic swing.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”