Gusty Start To February

WEATHER STORY

High pressure builds back into the region through the work week. As it does so, winds will shift offshore and will be gusty in the mountains at times. The strongest winds will occur from Tuesday into Wednesday and will favor our northern mountains where advisories are in place (see below). This air mass moving in is cool and dry, which will lead to cooler than normal temperatures but also increased fire danger. December rains will limit the danger, but some areas have dried out in recent weeks. Temperatures will slowly climb back upward into the weekend.



Air Quality: GOOD

Rest of Tuesday: Sunny and seasonable to slightly cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for most areas—lower 50s up in the mountains where northerly winds could get gusty at times. A few gusty may make it to the lower elevations late.

**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County until 9AM Thursday



* North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph with isolated gusts in excess of 65 mph expected in the highest peaks and ridges.



… for the Santa Cruz County & the Santa Cruz Mountains into Santa Clara County from 9PM Tuesday until 9PM Wednesday



* North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Wind gusts in excess of 45 mph expected in the highest peaks and ridges.



* Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



* Isolated wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible on the west or leeward side of the stronger winds in the adjacent hills/mountains.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with gusty northerly winds at times, especially over the hills. Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Overnight: After dark, things will remain clear and particularly cold for inland spots with most temperatures sitting in the low 30s. Winds will continue to gust offshore over the mountains. The coast will be more tranquil, but still clear and chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s.



Wednesday: Gusty northwesterly winds at times, especially in the mountains. Mostly sunny and cooler with highs mainly in 50s.



Extended: A few high clouds will creep in at times for the remainder of the week. Highs will remain seasonable to slightly cool on Thursday but both highs and lows will warm up into the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”