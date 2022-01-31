Clouds & Wind Close Out the Month of January

WEATHER STORY

Another weak system from the north, will push high clouds into our region as we kick start the new week. Unfortunately, precipitation will dodge us again. Beginning Monday night, gusty winds will prevail for Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, and San Benito counties. The rest of the week will be sunny, though temperatures will remain seasonable as an upper-level trough digs south.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Humidity will see a nice recovery during the day on Monday due to onshore flow, however Monday evening winds will become particularly gusty with an offshore shift. High winds will stick around through Thursday of this week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy across the Central Coast, however, we will remain dry. Light breeze along the coast, breezy inland. Temperatures will be near seasonable, low 60s along the coast, mid to upper 60s inland.



Overnight: High clouds will make their way south and eventually things will become clear for much of our region. Offshore winds become gusty around midnight, at which time a High Wind Watch will go into effect for some of the more mountainous parts of the area. Temps will be in the low 40s at the coast, while inland spots will see lower 30s with patchy frost closer to sunrise.

***HIGH WIND WATCH***

Late tonight into Thursday or the Santa Cruz Mountains, and parts of Santa Clara and San Benito counties (excluding the Santa Clara Valley)

North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

possible.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Pay close attention to burn bans and stay especially fire aware this week.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns. Expect mostly sunny conditions for both coastal and inland locations. Gusty offshore winds will pick up, especially for the higher elevations. Another round of near-seasonable temps, low 60s along the coast. Mid to upper 60s inland.



Extended: The Central Coast will remain dry, and the light offshore winds will continue through mid-week keeping areas breezy. Above-average temperatures will return this weekend as a ridge of high-pressure scooches back in. These ingredients could increase fire weather concerns.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”