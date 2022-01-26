Mild Mid-Week Conditions

WEATHER STORY

Sunny, dry conditions continue…

High pressure remains in control of West Coast weather into the weekend. Weather systems will continue to be directed off to our north. A few will try to sneak in starting this weekend into next week, but rain chances continue to look low and we’re likely to only see increased high clouds from time to time. In the meantime, cool nights and warm days will continue.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE --may be locally worse near the Colorado Fire



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Winds will remain fairly light around the fire today with high humidity in the lower elevations, but dry offshore winds up over the ridgetops. Any smoke that develops will hang around the area and points southward.



Wednesday: Sunny and a little warmer with coastal highs in the 60s, and inland highs in the 60s to around 70ºF. Light offshore breezes early, then light sea breeze for the coast and nearby valleys in the afternoon.

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY***

until 10AM Wednesday morning

-Visibility one quarter of a mile in dense fog

-Parts of Santa Clara County along the 101 toward San Jose

-Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility



Overnight: Mostly clear with the chance of some patchy fog around the southeast part of Monterey Bay closer to sunrise. Colder inland, with lows in the 20s and 30s and patchy fog likely for interior areas.



Thursday: After a chilly morning, sunny and a little warmer yet with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF.



Extended: Clouds will begin to increase as we head into the weekend as a couple of weak disturbances pass by. Highs will begin to cool a bit by Sunday and it will be much more noticeable into early next week with highs back down to if not below normal. There is a slight chance of rain next week, but it’s looking grim.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”Local Forecast