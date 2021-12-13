High Winds, Heavy Rain

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all areas.



WEATHER STORY

The second strong storm system of the season is ramping up across the area tonight. Packing gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and high surf, the area will be impacted all the way through Tuesday morning. The initial front stalls over our area tonight, then it will be pushed through by a secondary system packing colder air on Monday. This cold air will make the atmosphere more unstable, leading to thunderstorm chances and snow levels will drop as low as 3,000ft by Tuesday morning.

Monday: Overcast with rain for most of the day, heavy at times in the coastal mountains. Gusty southerly winds at times, especially on the exposed coast, north-south oriented valleys, and over the higher terrain. Highs in the 50s.

*Flood Advisory*

in effect until 8:30AM this morning for the Santa Cruz mountains

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Use extra caution and never drive on flooded roadways.

***GALE WARNING***

…for coastal waters of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties including Monterey Bay through 9PM Monday

-South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 12 to 15 feet at 15 seconds

expected.

-Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. The Coast Guard advises all

mariners to ensure that their sea vessels are tethered to port prior to the arriving storm.



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… in effect until 9PM Monday for Monterey & San Benito Counties.



-South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. Locally stronger over the higher peaks and ridges.



-Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… in effect until 4PM Monday for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties.



-South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 50 mph expected.



-Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



*Flash Flood Watch*

in effect from 8PM this evening through late Monday night for the Dolan Burn Scar in Monterey County.



Heavy rainfall is forecast to fall over the Dolan burn scar and the broader Santa Lucia region beginning this evening and continuing through late Monday night. Rain rates in excess of established thresholds could trigger debris flow movement over the Dolan burn scar as well as lead to other localized flooding in the vicinity of the region. Soils will not saturated immediately and there may be a delayed flooding or debris flow response to the heaviest rain as runoff increases. Rain rates will taper off through Monday night but additional rain showers may persist into early Tuesday.



-Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Dolan burn area.



-Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of creeks, low-lying areas, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Soils may become saturated and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.



Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials.





Overnight: Moderate rainfall continues across the region. Wind speeds go down a bit, but remain gusty at times. Temperatures bottom out in the high 40s for most inland spots and low 50s for much of the coast.





**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

in effect from 4AM Monday until 10AM Wednesday for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties.



-WNW swell of 15 to 18 feet at 15 to 17 seconds with the approaching storm system. This will result in large breaking waves of 20 to 25 feet in the surf zone as well as increased coastal run up.

-Highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches



-Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into cold and dangerous seas where hypothermia or drowning can occur within within a minute.

-Steep southerly wind waves will reduce the intensity of these waves Sunday into early Monday before dissipating. Larger waves are expected as winds and wind driven southerly seas subside later Monday into Tuesday.



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves.





Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunderstorms could have brief downpours and small hail. Snow levels drop to as low as 3,000ft. Then becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and cold with highs in the 40s most areas.



Extended: The rest of the week will be chilly with shower chances on Wednesday and another weather system with widespread rain expected on Thursday. Conditions look dry into the weekend with a slow warm-up expected.

*Alerts in italicized text come from the National Weather Service, but may be reformatted.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 20th- 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña