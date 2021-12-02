The Kick-Off of the Cool-Down

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for most areas.



WEATHER STORY

The ridge of high pressure that brought record heat to the region Wednesday will slowly weaken through the end of the week. As it does, temperatures will cool off across the board and low clouds will return to the coast. We’ll be closer to normal by the weekend before a weak weather system slides in from the north Monday. This system has the potential to bring some light rain to the region, but chances remain somewhat low.



Thursday: Cooler with patchy coastal fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and mainly 70s inland.

Overnight: Patchy fog is likely, especially for the coastline around Monterey Bay and to the south. Temperatures in the lower 40s for most inland spots, mid to upper 40s at the coast.



Friday: A foggy start, then partly cloudy and cooler yet with mostly 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.

Extended: Temperatures will slowly head downward toward the weekend under mostly sunny skies. A weak weather system arriving Monday into Tuesday will cool us quite a bit more and may bring a tiny chance of rain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”