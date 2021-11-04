Short-Lived Morning Showers

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Light rain is expected overnight! A cold front will move through Monterey Bay Area Thursday morning. Only light rains are expected, which will be felt more so the closer to the coast and the farther to the north you live. The next system will brush by on Saturday and may not produce anything but coastal drizzle, but temperatures will drop. Eventually, a stronger system will arrive early next week which could bring moderate rain to the region.

Thursday: We’ll break to partly cloudy conditions throughout the afternoon with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s-70s inland. Breezy in the valleys during the afternoon, then northerly winds pick up in the hills late.

Overnight: Mostly clear evening with low clouds / possible dense fog populating in the Santa Clara Valley as well as the greater Hollister area prior to sunrise. Overnight lows will drop down into the 40s for both coastal and inland areas.



Friday: Patchy low clouds & fog in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, with highs mainly in the 60s on the coast and 60s-70s inland.



Extended: Clouds increase once again on Saturday with drizzle/sprinkles possible. Temps will be a bit cool this weekend. The next chance for rain arrives in the Monday/Tuesday timeframe.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”