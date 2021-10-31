Rain Returns Monday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Rain returns! But, don't worry, it will hold off until Monday. In the meantime, enjoy a dry but cool Halloween. Rain then arrives early in the day on Monday and may linger into the evening, though it will mostly be light. Another system will follow later in the week but it is looking less dynamic.

Sunday (Halloween): Mostly sunny early with increasing high clouds through the afternoon. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and 70s along the coast, with mid to upper 70s inland.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light showers. Mild temperatures with lows mostly in the 50s, with a few 40s inland.

Monday: Expect a gray, damp day as light widespread showers move across the Central Coast. The system arrives early in the morning and will last through most of the afternoon. Lingering isolated showers will continue through the evening hours. The coastal locations will have a better chance of accumulated rain totals, however, inland locations still have a decent chance of seeing some moisture. As the system passes expect breezy conditions. Temperatures will be on the cool side with mostly 60s across the region, a few low 70s are still possible in southern Monterey County.

Extended: We’ll get a break with slightly warmer weather on Tuesday before the pattern becomes more unsettled Wednesday-Thursday. We could end the week on a much drier, sunnier note.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”