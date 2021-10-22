WEATHER ALERT for High Surf, Gusty Winds, and Flooding Potential

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Active weather will continue with a big climax this weekend. The next system approaches late Saturday, but only light coastal rains are likely near the coast. This will all lead up to the strongest system which will take aim at the West Coast Sunday. This system will be accompanied by a robust atmospheric river of moisture which will mean heavy rain. The most likely timing in our area will be Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Gusty winds, heavy rain, minor flooding, and high surf can be expected. It is still several days out, so much can change in the meantime. Stay tuned to the forecast.



From the National Weather Service in Monterey (in italics)…

A pair of strong, early season storm systems will result in coastal hazards between today and next Tuesday. The first of these storm systems is impacting the region today and has already generated an area of heightened wave energy. Buoys along our coast has reported a modest uptick in wave height and period and cams show some of this increased energy now arriving at the coast. Large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, increased risk of longshore and rip currents, and enhanced coastal runup are all possible through the remainder of the day as this intermittent wave energy washes ashore, especially at west facing beaches. A high surf advisory is in effect until 11 PM this evening due to this threat. Then, a very strong atmospheric river storm system will move through the region late this weekend into early next week. Very large, long period swell is expected to be generated from this storm as it passes. This wave energy will then transition through the coastal waters from late Sunday into Tuesday, and peak on Monday. Swell of 16 to 24 feet at 16 to 18 seconds is forecast to arrive with the largest swell train as it peaks on Monday and result in a number of coastal hazards. These hazards include large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet (higher at favored break points), increased risk of strong longshore and rip currents, increased risk of coastal erosion and minor coastal flooding, and enhanced coastal run up concerns due to the summer beach profiles in place. Due to the early arrival of these large waves, many beaches are still transitioning from their summer beach profiles and lack the features and steepness to resist larger wave run up on coasts. This means that more of this wave energy will have a chance to move onto the beach and overtake individuals, potentially injuring them, or pulling them into the cold ocean. Each year, people die at the coast due to these or similar ocean conditions. A high surf warning for the entire coast has been issued for this threat and is in effect from 11PM Sunday to 11AM Tuesday, with the highest risks once again at west to northwest facing beaches.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties until 11PM tonight.



For today`s High Surf Advisory, intermittent large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet, increased coastal run up, stronger rip currents and longshore currents.



Today`s high surf advisory is for moderately large intermittent risks and should not downplay the expected risk arriving during the high surf warning. The high surf warning will see much stronger wave action and coastal threats, especially on Monday.



- Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.



- Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.





Rest of Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering sprinkles. Cooler, with highs in the upper in the 60s. Breezy in the morning for the coast, then in the valleys in the late afternoon.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with low clouds for the valleys. Cooler, with lows in the 40s-50s. Patchy fog possible.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon. Clouds thicken late with some light rain possible in the coastal hills.



Extended: Gusty southerly flow will then pick up on Sunday warming us slightly under mostly cloudy skies. Rain is likely to begin in the latter half the day and extend through Monday morning—and will be heavy in the coastal mountains!



Gusty south winds will arrive with a strong storm system as it impacts the area on Sunday. For lower elevations, breezy south winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with gusts 30 of 45 mph possible throughout the region. For higher elevations, south winds of 20 to 35 mph are possible with gusts of 40 to 55 mph, locally in excess of 60 mph. These winds can result in downed trees, knock over unsecured objects, result in localized power outages, and make operating high profile vehicles difficult. Winds will taper off and turn towards the west in the wake of the front but remain locally breezy into early Monday.



**WIND ADVISORY**

... for Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties from 5AM Sunday until 8PM Sunday.



- Lower elevations: South Winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts 30 to 45 mph, locally stronger along the coast. Higher elevations: South Winds 20 to 35 mph, gusts 40 to 55 mph, locally in excess

of 60 mph at ridge level



… for Monterey & San Benito Counties from 11AM Sunday until 11PM Sunday



Lower elevations: South Winds 15 to 25 mph, gusts 30 to 45 mph, locally stronger along the coast. Higher elevations: South Winds 20 to 35 mph, gusts 40 to 55 mph, locally in excess

of 60 mph at ridge level



-Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.





***HIGH SURF WARNING***

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from 11PM Sunday until 11AM Tuesday.

- Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet, greatly increased coastal run up, strong rip currents and longshore currents, and increased risk of coastal run up and minor coastal flooding in low lying areas.



- Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected.



- Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.



An atmospheric river will take aim at the North Bay with light rain developing Saturday Night. Steady rain on Sunday morning will become heavy as the frontal boundary passes through the North Bay and then reaches the Santa Cruz Mountains by Sunday afternoon and evening. The heavy rain band will then shift into the coastal hills of Monterey county Sunday night. Lingering showers on Monday.



*Flash Flood Watch*

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening.



* National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the CZU Lightning Complex burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.



* In addition to potential flash flooding over the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex there will be the threat of urban and small stream flooding throughout the region.



*Flash Flood Watch*

… for the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night.



* National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the 2020 burn areas as well as the 2021 Willow Fire, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.



Local emergency services are monitoring the situation. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 30th – November 5th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”