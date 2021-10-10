Fall is Fire Season

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

A ridge of high pressure has built back in this weekend, which has led to a warming trend. A weather system will move through early in the week bringing gusty offshore winds. No rain is expected, but gusty winds and dry conditions will lead to heightened fire danger.



Rest of Sunday: The warming trend continues; temperatures will bump up another few degrees. A pleasant day is expected for the Central Coast, with mostly sunny skies. Expect 60s and 70s along the coast. Inland areas, mostly 70s with low 80s in southern Monterey County.



Overnight: Mostly clear and cool. Expect lows in the 50s, with a few upper 40s along the coast, while inland locations will see mostly 40s with a few locations dipping into the 30s. Winds will begin to pick up late Sunday night into the early morning hours.



***RED FLAG WARNING***

A strong inside slider will move southward through the Great Basin late Sunday into Monday, with increasing offshore gradients expected. North winds will quickly increase late Sunday night, especially over more interior portions of the North and East Bay, before spreading into the Santa Cruz Mountains as well as the Mountains of San Benito and interior Monterey County, the Santa Lucia Mountains, and the Los Padres National Forest. The gradient becomes north to northeast Monday night into Tuesday. These winds, combined with low humidity and dry fuels, may result in critical fire weather conditions.



-From 11PM Sunday until 5PM Tuesday for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County.



WINDS: North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts 60 to 70 mph over the favored peaks.



HUMIDITY: Minimum day time humidities 10-20 percent. Overnight recoveries 20-40 percent for the interior mountains of Sonoma County, Napa County, and East Bay, but higher recoveries of 50- 65 percent for coastal mountains.



-From 2AM Monday until 5PM Tuesday for the Santa Cruz Mountains



WINDS: North 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locally higher gusts up to 60 mph are possible over peaks.



HUMIDITY: 15-25 percent except up to 40 percent closer to the coast. Overnight recoveries 30-50 percent.



-From 5AM Monday until 5PM Tuesday for the mountains and higher terrain of Monterey & San Benito Counties



WIND: North to Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

HUMIDITY: Overnight recoveries 20-40%. Minimum daytime humidities 10-20%.



Any fire starts would likely see rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.



**Wind Advisory**

-From 11PM Sunday until 8PM Monday for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County.



-Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Local gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible over the highest peaks.



-From 9AM Monday until 8M Monday for all of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and the rest of Santa Clara Counties.



-Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts over 60 mph are possible over the highest peaks.



Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and create hazardous driving conditions. Trees and/or limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result. Have cell phones charged and flashlights handy if power outages occur. Strongest winds will likely occur Monday morning with a secondary max Monday afternoon. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



***GALE WARNING***

From 3AM Monday until 9AM Monday… … for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos



- Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 10 seconds



… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas



- Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 10 seconds expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Monday: Windy conditions across the Central Coast. The first wave will be early in the morning, with another strong pulse Monday afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear, but temperatures will drop anywhere between 5 to 10 degrees, with the 60s both around the coast and inland, with a few scattered 70s.



Extended: Early next week the next weather system will arrive. Its cold front will be pushed by gusty northerly winds which will increase fire danger, especially in the northern hills through Tuesday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”