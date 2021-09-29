Fall Weather (Which Is Actually Very Nice Around Here)

Local Forecast



Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting areas.



WEATHER STORY

Weak high pressure builds in from the west leading to pleasant fall-like weather for the rest of the week. Expect cool mornings and warming afternoons with plentiful sunshine. The pattern won’t change too much as we head into the first week of October, but there are some indications a weather system will break through somewhere around the 8th-10th.



Rest of Wednesday: Warming into the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland during the afternoon under full sunshine. Winds pick up for the valleys late in the day.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool with coastal lows in the 40s to around 50ºF and 30s-40s inland.

Thursday: The day begins with another brisk morning, but into the afternoon, high temperatures will be several degrees warmer than Wednesday's. Offshore winds may carry some haze into the viewing area; impacts will be more noticeable at higher elevations, but moderate air quality is likely for some inland areas.

Extended: Expect a slow warming trend into the weekend with scattered clouds. Breezy conditions stick around inland and at higher elevations.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”