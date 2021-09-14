A Cooler Trend

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

We will remain sandwiched in between two areas of high pressure through mid-week. These features are dominating the weather across the East Pacific and the Western U.S. Here on the Central Coast, this has meant tranquil, seasonable weather for us. Weak low pressure will slowly strengthen on West Coast through the end of the week, eventually allowing a weather system to sneak in from the north this weekend. It will likely bring much-needed rain to the Pacific Northwest all the way down into Northern California. How far south it gets is a little more difficult to pinpoint at this moment. The actual cold front will likely be in the process of washing out as it reaches the San Francisco Bay Area. At the moment, I think we may just see an increased chance of drizzle Sunday morning, but a lot can change in the meantime. Beyond that system, offshore winds are possible on the coast which could lead to higher fire danger.





Rest of Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and a range from the upper 70s to mid 90s inland. Winds pick up for the inland valleys in the afternoon and evening.



Overnight: Low clouds thicken a bit and head a bit farther inland. Fog possible, especially in the coastal hills. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s.



Wednesday: Low clouds in the morning, breaking to partly cloudy skies on the coast in the afternoon. After some morning clouds, inland areas will be sunny. All areas will be slightly cooler with coastal highs in the 60s-70s and 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Temperatures will be coolest Thursday/Friday with a deeper, more stable marine layer in place. A weather system will then descend the West Coast into the weekend with a dissipating frontal boundary arriving locally into Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm a bit with southerly flow ahead of the system and then further with disruption of the marine layer. Some light precipitation possible—mainly drizzle Saturday night or perhaps in the preceding nights as the marine layer deepens. Winds switch offshore early next week, bringing warmer, dryer air into the region.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”