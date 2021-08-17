Elevated Fire Danger

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 7:30AM)

GOOD to MODERATE

WEATHER STORY

High pressure weakens as we head through mid-week, allowing for a fall-like trough of low pressure to dig down the West Coast. Locally, we will see a less stable but deeper marine layer which will mean cooler temperatures across the board and partly cloudy skies. Winds will pick up but won’t be extreme—offshore winds in northern California will increase fire danger, however. Inland temperatures will bottom out about 10ºF below normal on Wednesday before heading up slowly through the weekend. Coastal areas won’t change all that much during the period—it should be partly cloudy and fairly seasonable!



Overnight: Low clouds redevelop after dark, then fill back in around the coast and major valleys. Patchy fog possible along with patchy drizzle on the south/east sides of the bay. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas, with 60s up in the hills and in the higher eastern inland valleys.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon with coastal highs between 64ºF-71ºF and inland highs ranging from 71ºF-94ºF. Winds pick up for inland valleys and eastern bayshore river mouths during the afternoon and evening. Low clouds thicken after dark with drizzle possible again on the south/east sides of the bay.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy on the coast during the afternoon and mostly sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with mainly 70s-80s inland. Winds pick up on the coast and inland valleys during the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Expect partly cloudy, seasonable weather on the coast through the weekend and mostly sunny conditions inland with slowly warming conditions.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”