Shorty Got Low, Low, Low Clouds

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:00PM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

The monsoonal high nudges back to the west keeping temperatures warm. Still, we’ll be balanced by the marine layer and onshore flow which will keep coastal areas cool and cloudy. No major changes in the forecast expected through the end of the week.



Rest of Thursday: Then, low clouds will linger on the coast during the afternoon. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mid 70s to 103ºF inland. Winds pick up for the major valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: More of the same overnight with low clouds and patchy fog. Lows mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Not much change through the weekend outside of slightly cooler temperatures for inland valleys which will then head back upward into early next week. Other than that, expect the normal daily cycle of low clouds on the coast and winds for inland valleys in the afternoon. Coastal highs will be seasonable to slightly cool and inland areas seasonable to slightly warm for this time of year into next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Watch



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”