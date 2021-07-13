Mild Midweek

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 8AM)

GOOD for all reporting stations

WEATHER STORY

High pressure weakens as we head through mid-week. This will allow for a deeper marine layer and cooler temperatures to make it inland. The deepening marine layer will eventually mean more vertical motion near the coast which will mean slightly warmer temperatures for coastal cities by mid-week. The ridge will pivot to the north and strengthen again by the end of the week which may mean to more warming for all areas. Some moisture may be pulled around the high as well which will lead to an uptick in high clouds starting Sunday.





Tuesday: Expect broken low clouds on the coast with some clearing on the north side of the bay. Inland areas will be sunny after morning valley low clouds. High temperatures will range from the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast with highs ranging from the upper 60s to around 101ºF inland, depending on proximity to the coast! Winds will pick up for major valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: More drizzle expected along with widespread low cloud activity. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas.



Wednesday: Morning low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle possible, then low clouds linger on the coast during the afternoon while inland areas clear out. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF with mainly 70s-80s inland. Winds will pick up for major valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly head back upward into the weekend, getting back to normal by Saturday and then above by Sunday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”