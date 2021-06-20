Cooler To Start The Week

Local Forecast

Air Quality (as of 3:45PM)

Good for all other reporting stations.

WEATHER STORY

The ridge of high pressure is beginning to ease as we head into Father’s Day, allowing for deeper, cooler onshore flow and a gradual cool down for most portions of the Central Coast. Temperatures returning to or even dipping slightly below normal for some locations. The return of low clouds and patchy morning fog possible along the coast and into the Santa Cruz Mountains through the early part of next week as an upper low approaches.

Rest of Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler on the coast with highs mainly in the 60s. Inland areas will remain sunny and warm with highs ranging from the 70s to low 100s depending on proximity to the coast. The sea breeze will be gusty as it pushes into inland valleys in the afternoon.



Overnight: Lows clouds push back in along the coast and down the Salinas Valley, with patchy fog possible. Lows mostly in the 50s with a few low 60s.

Extended: The cooling trend will continue through the end of the week with increasing low clouds expected on the coast. However, conditions look to remain dry apart from any light drizzle. Friday into the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will rebuild over the Southwest bringing with it warmer temperatures and the return of above-average temperatures, especially for inland locations.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 28th – July 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation*.

*Note: little to no precipitation usually falls this time of year.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County considered “Exceptional Drought”