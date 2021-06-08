Unseasonably Cool

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY

A through of low pressure is digging down over the Pacific Northwest. This cold air mass will drop temperatures inland 10 to 15 degrees below normal, and coastal locations 5 degrees below normal averages for this time of year. The trend will continue through Wednesday. Winds will also increase across the Central Coast, with a ridge to our east and trough to our west.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s-60s on the coast with 60s-70s inland. Breezy at times.



Overnight: Widespread low clouds fill in overnight. Drizzly conditions are possible. Lows in the 40s-50s.

Wednesday: Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s across the central coast as the cooling trend continues. Morning and evening low clouds.

Extended Forecast: Temperatures warm up after Wednesday. Watching for shower chances through the weekend, but chances don't look great.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 81ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”