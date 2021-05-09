Mom Is Going To Love The Weather

Local Forecast

WEATHER STORY



Mother's Day will remain pleasant with plenty of sunshine. With the amplified pattern of a deep trough over the West and a ridge over the Pacific, we’ll be caught in between. This will likely lead to fairly seasonable weather but also windy conditions at times. The weather is expected to remain dry with the exception of any misty drizzle we can pull out of the low clouds.



FORECAST & ALERTS

***RED FLAG WARNING***

… for the Diablo Range in Santa Clara County extended through 6PM Tuesday.



Conditions have briefly moderated but offshore winds will gradually increase again Sunday night into Monday morning across the North and East Bay hills. The latest forecasts now suggest conditions will worsen Monday night into Tuesday morning as another burst of strong offshore winds develops in the hills. This will occur with very low humidity values and drought stressed fuels. Winds will ease through the day Tuesday but warm and dry weather will persist through the Tuesday afternoon burn period.



-The most dangerous time will be the overnight hours of Monday evening into Tuesday morning when another burst of strong offshore winds will impact the hills.



-Elevations below 2000 feet...northerly winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Elevations from 2000 feet and above...northerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with peak gusts to around 50 mph and local gusts to 60 mph highest peaks.



-Humidity as low as 5 to 15 percent, driest Monday and Tuesday afternoon with little or no recovery Monday night.



- Temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s afternoon hours with nighttime lows 50s in the valleys and 60s in the hills where winds are strongest.



New ignitions will experience rapid fire growth.



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.



Sunday (Mother’s Day): Mostly sunny with passing high clouds. Slightly cooler, with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Breezy to windy at times for most areas.



Overnight: Clear and slightly cool, with lows mainly in the 40s a few 50s along the coast. Northerly winds will keep conditions breezy, especially over the hills. Low clouds possible around the Monterey Peninsula.



Extended: Expect seasonable to slightly warmer temperatures for the majority of next week under mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a few low clouds on the coast and breezy conditions in the valleys in the afternoons. Mid-week the ridge of high pressure will weaken leading to a slight cooling trend.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 17th – May 23rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties, along with northern Monterey and northern San Benito. The remainder of Monterey & San Benito Counties are in “Severe Drought”