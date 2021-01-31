Eying The Next Storm

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: The next weather system remains stalled to our north at the moment. In the meantime, expect mild to slightly cool conditions with periods of high cloudcover. Rain will begin to move in Monday evening and should pass through by mid-day Tuesday. High pressure will rebuild in after, ushering an extended period of warmer, dryer weather.

Sunday: Scattered high clouds with mild to slightly cool temperatures. Expect temperatures in the 50s to low 60s through sunset.



Overnight: Scattered high clouds. Cool, with lows in the 30s-40s.



Extended: A cold front late Monday night bringing rain to the region into Tuesday. Widespread light to moderate showers and occasional wind gusts could be expected as this slow moving system passes through the Central Coast. At the moment, it doesn't look too heavy. Nicer weather expected after mid-week with high pressure returning.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.

Hope you enjoyed the nice, DRY Saturday. A much needed break from all the rain earlier this week. We’ll remain dry on Sunday with at/ close to seasonable temperatures returning to the Central Coast. Enjoy the nice weather, as we could see light to moderate rain early next week.