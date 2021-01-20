Eyes Ahead To Rain Chances

Local Forecast

Air Quality Report (As of 3:00pm)

Good to moderate for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: The weather will now transition from a warm and dry period to a cool and wet period. Soak up the warmth while you can on Wednesday!



A stronger, wetter trough of low pressure will dig down the West Coast on Friday. It will likely push a cold front through our area that will be accompanied by rain. Showers could linger into Saturday and there is a slight chance of an isolated thundershower. Another weather system will move in on Monday or so. Temperatures will be much cooler starting Thursday/Friday and will likely remain that way next week.





Rest of Wednesday: Sunny and warm, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and mainly low 70s for inland valleys. A weak sea breeze will kick in during the afternoon.

Overnight: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s to low 40s on the coast with 20s to 30s for inland locations.



Thursday: Chilly in the morning. Mostly sunny early, then low clouds returning to the coast late in the afternoon. Fog possible. Much cooler with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s—60s to around 70ºF inland.



Extended: A weather system will then move in on Friday and could linger into Saturday with scattered showers and much cooler temperatures. Another system will follow late Sunday into Monday with a better chance of rain. An even wetter-looking system should arrive mid-week next week!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 36ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 28th – February 3rd calls for the likelihood near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.