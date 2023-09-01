Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Taste of fall across the Central Coast. With at or below-average temperatures at the coast, and below-average temperatures inland. The cooler weather will be sticking around through the early part of the Labor Day Weekend, with low pressure stationed to our north. Winds will be more onshore, and gusty at times. Clouds will remain to the coast and neighboring communities with brief sunshine. A chance for patchy drizzle and fog early, but inland areas will continue to see sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Damp conditions will carry us to Saturday morning, with a drizzle/light rain still in the forecast, especially for Santa Cruz County. Smoke and haze from wildfires up north will be pushed east of the area early Friday so expect much improvement. Eventually, the low-pressure system will be absorbed in the regular weather flow, moving away from Northern California. We’ll then see more sunshine, and a gradual warm-up by Labor Day as a ridge to our southwest strengthens.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Friday: Mostly cloudy coastal and north of the bay with slight chance of light showers, and sunshine inland. Staying cool. Gusty west, and southwest winds.

Overnight: Clouds will thicken and become more widespread, pushing into the near coastal valleys. Drizzle possible throughout the night, and fog possible by morning. Lows will be similar, with mainly upper 50s to low 60s. Valleys outside the low clouds will dip into the 40s.

Saturday: Still cool with am drizzle possible and clouds becoming partly cloudy coastal and more sunshine inland. Still breezy.

Extended: Holiday weekend will remain slightly cool with partly cloudy skies and possible morning drizzle. We’ll warm back up a bit Labor Day with warming trend for the rest of next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.