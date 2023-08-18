Tropical Moisture Expected Here Sunday

Another pleasant day across the central coast with more sunshine. Clouds cleared out nicely this afternoon and helped to warm us up. Temperatures will be warm again Saturday, especially inland. All eyes are on Hurricane Hilary, located just SW of Mexico, moving northward. As of Friday, Hilary has intensified into a Cat 4 hurricane. The storm will weaken as it moves toward SoCal and the desert Southwest over the weekend. Tropical Storm Watches in effect for SoCal, which is the first time ever! Moisture from Hilary remnants is expected to have a high impact in SoCal with 2-6 inches of rain there. The moisture will continue to spread north toward the Central Coast so expect unsettled weather Sunday through Tuesday. Increasing clouds and a few showers possible Sunday afternoon then rain picks up overnight Sunday as tropical moisture spreads from south to north. Higher rainfall amounts will be for the interior locations and now looking to be less than half an inch with no major flooding expected. Stay tuned as specifics can and will change. Stay weather aware.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Friday: Slightly cooler temps with highs mainly in the 60s at the coast, 70s and 80s inland, with a few far interior valleys in the 90s. With moisture still in the area, isolated showers and thunderstorms (mainly in the mountains) remain possible inland, while light scattered showers could reach the coast.



Overnight: Low clouds will fill the rest of the Monterey Bay by early evening, before moving into nearby valleys overnight. With a deeper marine layer, expect only patchy areas of fog, and light drizzle. Better chance in the higher terrain. Lows will be cooler from the previous night, with mainly 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to begin, clearing to mostly sunny skies inland, partly cloudy at the coast. Temperatures will be warmer, more noticeable inland, with 80s to upper 90s for far interior locations. Coastal areas will be near seasonable with mainly 60s and to low 70s, warmer on the north side of the bay.



Extended: Unsettled weather overnight Sunday into Monday afternoon with scattered showers, especially inland. The farther south the better chances for rain. We should clear out by late Tuesday with dry sunny weather returning for the central coast.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of near-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free