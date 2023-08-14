Monday Evening Forecast Preview

Expect isolated shower/thunderstorm development over the inland mountains Monday afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms may be strong with frequent lightning, heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. Beyond Monday, generally warmer, dry weather is expected, though the air may feel humid at times.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Monday: H high temps near 70 at many coastal locations and 80s and 90s with some triple digits in southern Salinas valley region. Isolated thunderstorms over the inland mountains.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with lows in the high 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Dry, sunny and warm across the central coast with highs in the 80s and 90s to triple digits inland and staying fairly comfortable at the coast with highs in upper 60s and low 70s.



Extended: Warming trend through Wednesday then cooler air settles in for late week and weekend. Staying dry.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free