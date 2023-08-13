Warming Up, Isolated Shower possible

A gradual warming trend into next week. A building ridge to our north will help warm up temperatures in the coming days. Late Sunday and Monday, an area of rain and thunderstorms will move over the Sierra Nevada and drift east toward us as it dissipates. Typically in scenarios like this, we only get a light shower or two—and often times, only a few drips at best. Monday may be a little more interesting as the moisture column is a bit deeper which could lead to isolated shower/thunderstorm development over the inland mountains—which also would drift east toward the coast while dissipating. Beyond Monday, generally warmer, dry weather is expected, though the air may feel humid at times.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the bay and Salinas Valley. Lows a bit warmer in upper 50s coastal and widespread 50s and 60s elsewhere. A few 70s possible.



Monday: Warming trend through mid week with high temps near 70 at many coastal locations and 80s and 90s with some triple digits in southern Salinas valley region. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm over inland high lands and may drift eastward toward the coast with a shower.

Tuesday: Dry, sunny and warm across the central coast with highs in the 80s and 90s to triple digits inland and staying fairly comfortable at the coast with highs in upper 60s and low 70s.



Extended: Warming trend through Wednesday then cooler air settles in for late week and weekend. Staying dry.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free