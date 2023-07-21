Inland Heats Up Again

Inland heat will will continue through Saturday with highs for most areas in the 90s-100s. The near-coastal (inland) valleys will be cooler with the sea breeze keeping temperatures in the 80s, however. At the coast, it will actually be pretty nice with only patchy low clouds/fog on the south side of the bay and highs in the 60s-70s. The ridge will ease back to the east through by Sunday which will allow slight cooling. We’ll also see another batch of high level moisture stream through—mainly in the form of high clouds, but we’ll be watching for anything else. As we head into next week, temperatures are mostly looking seasonable.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

**Dense Fog Advisory**

…in effect from 3 AM to 10 AM Saturday for Northern Salinas Valley Hollister Valley Carmel Valley, and Northern and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast.

*Dense fog will create hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

*Slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

**HEAT ADVISORY**

… in effect from 11AM Friday until 11PM Saturday for interior Monterey & San Benito Counties and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.



*High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, up to 107 for areas further inland.



*Above normal temperatures and moderate Heat Risk will increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger over the weekend, especially inland and at higher elevations where there will be little overnight relief from the marine layer.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Overnight: Dense Fog Advisory. Inland expect mostly clear skies, while along the coast low clouds will fill back into the bay and northern Salinas Valley. Fog, dense in spots, possible by morning. Lows for most locations will be in the 50s, higher elevations will be in the 60s and even low 70s.



Saturday: Heat Advisory. Dense Fog through 10 AM. Partly cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and upper 70s to around 105ºF inland. Northwesterly onshore winds will be breezy on the coast and will become windy for inland valleys in the afternoon.

Sunday: Not as hot inland during the day and at night with steady temps and conditions at the coast.



Extended: Temperatures level off out of the weekend. Expect some low cloud cover on the coast day to day, more likely to be fog into the weekend with the compressed marine layer. Seasonable weather expected next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 87ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 28th – August 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free