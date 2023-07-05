Summer Doldrums

Temperatures will level off about 5ºF below normal for the rest of the week as we enter a stagnant weather pattern. We’ll see our typical cycle of low clouds at the coast with overcast conditions in the overnights and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Some nightly fog & drizzle is possible. Later in the week, surface winds will be more northwesterly which will give Santa Cruz more sun and Monterey less. Some warming then possible out of the weekend as the ridge nudges north.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast with low 70s to mid 90s inland. Westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for the inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy at the coast, and valleys. Most will once again wake up to gray skies. While some inland areas will be mostly clear. Lows will be seasonable in the 50s, with a few upper 40s for interior valleys.



Thursday: Overcast early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast with low 70s to mid 90s inland. Westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for the inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Not much change into the weekend except for a change to more northwesterly winds by Friday. Coastal winds will be a little stronger. Temperatures remain below normal through Sunday, then will begin to warm up early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 13th - 19th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free