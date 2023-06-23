No Big Changes

Expect more of the same over the weekend. Weak troughing will hang on over the West Coast into early next week. It is likely that temperatures will remain below normal during this period. There is some potential for heat late next week as some computer models are showing a ridge finally building in, but things that far out could change.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Widespread low clouds with patchy drizzle, though not the amount we saw Friday morning. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few southern valleys and mountain peaks dipping into the 40s.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s on the coast but warmer inland with mainly 70s to low 80s. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy coastal and staying cool with highs upper 50s low 60’s and gradual clearing inland with highs 70s to low 80s.



Extended. Temperatures will stay fairly level Sunday and Monday as a weak trough passes by, then will head upward through mid-week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 30th – July 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free