Cooler & Cloudier

There will be a brief break in low pressure aloft as the trough to our north recedes into the flow. Short-ridging will slightly compress the marine layer, warming inland/mountain areas but also adding stability to the low levels and directing a more westerly component of the northwesterly onshore flow. The net result will be the return of low clouds to the coast—at first partially on Wednesday. Then, a new area of low pressure aloft develops just off to our west which will strengthen and deepen that more westerly onshore flow. This will reinforce the new marine layer clouds and will really cut through temperatures both on the coast and inland. We’ll probably squeeze some drizzle out Thursday and Friday with this low nearby. It will also eventually be absorbed into the flow and the mid-term models are showing weaker troughing lingering on the coast into next week. Temperatures will then likely slowly warm back up through the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Wednesday: Clouds linger on the south half of the bay but remain clear for most other areas. Cooler on the coast with highs in the low 60s to low 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—but warmer for some areas inland with highs ranging from the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwesterly onshore winds will be strong at times around the river mouths and into the valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill into the rest of the bay and valleys. By morning expect widespread gray skies. Because of the increased clouds, lows will be slightly warmer, in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Drizzle is likely, especially on the south-east coastal cities.



Thursday: Widespread low clouds in the morning with patchy drizzle mainly on the east side of the bay. Then, becoming mostly cloudy on the coast and partly cloudy inland. Much cooler with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and mainly 60s to low 70s inland. Westerly onshore winds will be strong in the afternoon for the river mouths and major valleys.



Extended. More clouds and drizzle Friday morning, though some scattering of the marine layer clouds possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm both on the coast and inland through the weekend into early next week under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be closer to normal by Monday or so. Winds look to pick up again mid-week next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 29th – July 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free