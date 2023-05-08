Big, Slow Warming Trend

Warmer weather is on the way eventually.

But first, a pair of disturbances will move through the area. The first will actually pass to our north, but the tail end of its cold front will reach our shores early in the day on Monday. In advance, the marine layer will deepen which will likely cause some drizzle around the bay. We’ll likely see a few light showers around the bay late Monday morning or early in the afternoon as the frontal boundary arrives and washes out. I really don’t expect much if anything to reach the inland areas. Rainfall, if any, will be light. Another weak disturbance passes by on Tuesday and won’t really have any surface features. Still, it may be enough to generate a shower or two over the inland mountains. There will be some instability, so it is also possible that one shower may evolve into a weak, brief thundershower. High pressure will then slowly build in for the rest of the week. Besides some occasionally gusty northwest winds as the ridge builds, you can expect a slow warm-up into the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s on the coast and 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy around the river mouths in the early afternoon then becoming windy for river valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Clouds will begin to increase, mostly cloudy by morning. Most areas will remain dry, but some light drizzle is possible. Low will be in the low to mid 40s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thundershower over the inland mountains. Coastal areas will remain dry with low clouds lingering. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with 60s to low 70s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.



Extended: Temperatures slowly rise Wednesday through Saturday with occasional passing high clouds and the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast. By Saturday, inland highs may be as much as 10ºF above normal while onshore flow will keep coastal areas seasonable.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABVOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free