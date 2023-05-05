Slow Improvement

Staying unsettled with cool and damp conditions for the first half of the weekend, drier weather Sunday. The low pressure center that brought rain to the region for much of the week is departing, but another weak shortwave will follow into Saturday dragging a weak cold front into the area. More clouds rolling in tonight and clusters of rain showers which will persist into Saturday morning.

We’ll get a break on Sunday, mainly sunny and dry, before the next shortwave moves by Monday which *could* bring some rain. High pressure looks to eventually return, but it may be the end of next week before it gets here and warms us up.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Clouds will be on the increase. Mostly cloudy conditions overnight with light scattered showers into sunrise. Lows will be mainly in the 40s, few low 50s near the coast.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy early with isolated showers, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool and breezy with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: Partial clearing and a touch warmer on Sunday, then increasing clouds Monday and maybe a few sprinkles. Partly cloudy Tuesday/Wednesday with slightly warmer but still seasonably cool temperatures. Warming by the end of the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free