Watching Holiday Temperatures

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Chilly northwest flow will continue for the next few days. However, temperatures will slowly warm up and winds will slowly die down. The ridge to our west flattens out a bit toward the end of the week which may allow a weather system to make a glancing blow on Central California. At the moment, it looks like only light precipitation will be possible Friday, maybe early Saturday, but we’re watching it. Behind it, the ridge rebuilds rapidly and it looks like we’ll have a warm Easter Weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny but windy at times. A few clouds still, over the hills. Slightly warmer with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.

Overnight: Mostly clear, with cool overnight lows mainly in the 30s to low 40s. Sheltered valleys upper 20s to low 30s. Patchy frost possible inland.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: The warming trend will continue into Thursday and then pause Friday as a weather system passes by. Some light rain may be possible. Temps will then warm further this weekend. Rain possible again early next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 70ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.