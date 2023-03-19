Eyes On Tuesday’s Storm

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



Despite a stretch of sunshine, we remain in an active pattern. Conditions remain somewhat unsettled for our Sunday with a few showers and occasionally gusty winds. A stronger system will arrive on Tuesday with gustier winds and heavier rain. At the moment, it doesn’t appear as if we’ll have any major flooding concerns, but minor flooding will be possible along with potential closures/outages from the wind. We’ll be in a cold, unsettled pattern into next weekend. A system moving by Friday will bring showers, wind, and even mountain snow!



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Sunday: Occasional light rain slowly tapering off. Drizzle may persist overnight into Monday. Gusty south-southeasterly winds switching to colder, breezy northwest winds mid-afternoon. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with occasional drizzle. An isolated, brief shower is also possible. Lows in the 40s with a few inland valleys reaching the upper 30s.



Monday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Cooler and breezy with highs in the 50s.



Tuesday: Wind & rain return with gusty, damaging winds possible and heavy rain at times. Highs in the 50s.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the higher terrain and southern valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from 9AM Tuesday until 9PM Tuesday.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Saturated soils can make it easier for trees to fall.



*Strongest winds expected for the southern portion of the Salinas Valley as well as higher elevations of the Santa Lucia Range and the mountains of San Benito County. Big Sur Coast including Highway 1 could see strong winds as well with gusts up to 40 mph.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Extended: Showers linger Wednesday as a cold weather pattern looks to follow for the rest of next week with highs remaining in the 50s into the weekend. Mountain snow may accompany a fast-moving system on Friday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 27th – April 2nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.