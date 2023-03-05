Skip to Content
Published 7:23 PM

Unsettled Weather Continues

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!

AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Cool and breezy with isolated showers. Lows in the 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Cool and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Extended: Additional showers possible through Wednesday, then a brief break on Thursday before a stronger system arrives by Friday/Saturday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 45ºF
HIGH: 63ºF

--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 41ºF
HIGH: 65ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory
- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer
-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.

Dann Cianca

Dann Cianca is the chief meteorologist at KION News Channel 5/46.

