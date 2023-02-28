A Brief Break in Sight

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!

Rain slowly tapers off overnight with cold, dry air filtering in behind it. A few showers may make it past dawn on the coast, but that should be about it. Sunshine will return to the forecast for the next few days, but temperatures will remain below normal. In fact, Thursday morning is looking quite cold with freezing temperatures for most inland valleys and frost possible all the way up to the coast. With recent rainfall, black ice is possible on roadways in the hills these next few mornings. Unsettled weather will return by late Saturday with showers possible into early next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for areas above 3,000ft in elevation in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties extended until 4am Wednesday.



Snow showers will persist into early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches for elevations above 3000 ft locally over 1 foot above 4000 ft through Tuesday. A wintry mix down to 2500 feet is possible with a coating to 3 inches of snow.



Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.

***GALE WARNING***

…for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9PM Tuesday until 9PM Wednesday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft expected.

*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Widespread rain early, then scattered showers slowly tapering off overnight. Snow levels begin at 4,000ft at 8PM but slowly drop as the night progresses. Precipitation also tapers off as the levels drop, so by the time they get down to populated areas, most precip will have come to an end. With that said, isolated snowflakes are possible down to 2,000ft overnight—maybe even a touch lower. Expect lows in the 30s-40s on the coast with upper 20s to 30s inland. Gusty northwest winds at times.



***FREEZE WARNING***

… for the higher valleys and mountains of Santa Cruz, Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey Counties in effect from 1AM Wednesday until 8AM Wednesday.

Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32 expected.



*Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



*Don't forget to protect pets from freezing conditions.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… for the lower elevation valleys of Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties along with coastal areas in Santa Cruz County in effect from 1AM Wednesday until 8AM Wednesday



*Temperatures 33 to 36 will cause very cold conditions.



*Cold conditions will impact unsheltered populations or people experiencing power outages. It can also damage crops, other sensitive vegetation.



*Don't forget to protect pets from cold conditions...



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny, but cold and windy with highs only in the upper 40s to mid 50s.



Thursday: Cold in the morning with widespread 20s for lows inland and low to mid 30s on the coast. Then, warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the 50s.



Extended: Temperatures will warm slightly Friday but will remain below normal for this time of year. The next weather system arrives this weekend with increasing clouds Saturday and chance of rain Sunday/Monday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.