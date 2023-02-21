When We Say Winter Storm, We Mean WINTER Storm

If you like winter weather, you’re in for a treat these next few days! A very cold storm system will march down the coast through the end of the week with a constant supply of cold, unstable air. This will mean round after round of showers with accumulating snow levels as low as 1,000ft and snowflakes/graupel possible even down to sea level with stronger downdrafts. Driving over even relatively low elevation mountain passes like Highway 17 may be treacherous at times! Snow accumulation may actually be heavy above 3-4kft with places in the Santa Lucia Range picking up more than a foot of snow. As for the wind, while the strongest gusts were likely Tuesday evening, it will remain gusty through Friday with additional wind damage/power outages. Expect highs to be 10-15ºF below normal for this time of year and any clearing at night will lead to cold, frosty temperatures. Conditions clear a bit this weekend, though it won’t be all that warm. Another cold system is likely next week but it isn’t looking as intense.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

… for coastal areas, the hills, and mountains of Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect until 9AM Wednesday.



-Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.



- Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

***GALE WARNING ***

… for all near coastal waters including Monterey Bay until 9PM Wednesday.



-Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 14 to 20 ft expected. For the Monterey Bay, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



*- Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe

harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.





**WIND ADVISORY**

… for Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties and the lower elevation valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties until 1PM Wednesday



*Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected at higher elevations.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Cold temperatures will impact unsheltered or marginally sheltered populations. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

…for Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, portions of the Coast of Santa Cruz County. In effect until 4pm Wednesday.

*Large breaking waves of 20 to 25ft.

*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Large northwest swell will arrive tomorrow evening, peaking Wednesday morning. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large shore break, farther than normal wave runup, and strong currents.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

… for Northern Monterey Bay in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

*Breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected.

*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches.

*Large shore pound, further than normal wave runup, and strong currents likely.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for the Santa Lucia Range and Los Padres National Forest above 1,500ft in effect from 10PM this evening until 10AM Thursday



*Snow showers are expected to arrive early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches for elevations above 2000 ft with locally higher amounts above 3000 ft is expected through Thursday morning. A dusting down to 1500 feet is possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



*This watch covers only the initial onset of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Lucia Mountains range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be between 18 to 24 inches.



Overnight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers for the outer coast and coastal mountains, then slowly moving a bit farther inland. Snow levels 2,000ft. Lows in the 30s-40s. Gusty winds at times.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rounds of showers throughout the day. Accumulating snow above 1,500ft with snowflakes/graupel possible down to sea level. Highs in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds at times.



**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY**

… for the Santa Cruz Mountains, Diablo Range, and Gabilan Range 1,500ft in effect from 10AM Wednesday until 10AM Thursday.



*The chance for snow showers is expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches for elevations above 2000 ft. A dusting down to 1500 feet is

possible through Thursday morning before snow showers taper off.



*Slick, snow-covered roads and hiking trails. Hikers, campers, and outdoor enthusiasts may encounter dangerous winter- like conditions above the snow level. Heavier snow showers could produce limited visibilities. Downed trees and power outages possible.



*This watch covers only the initial onset of this storm. Total snowfall for the Santa Clara Hills range from Wednesday through Saturday morning is forecast to be between 8 to 12 inches.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…from midnight Wednesday to 9am Thursday for the entire coast, Northern Salinas Valley, and Hollister Valley.



*Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.



*Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Don't forget to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.



Take steps now to seek shelter if you do not have access to warmth and protect tender plants from the cold.



*FREEZE WATCH*

…in effect from late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.



*For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Snow levels around 1,500ft with snow flakes/graupel possible reaching lower elevations. Highs in the 40s to low 50s. Gusty northwest winds at times. Rain picks up late with heavy snow in the mountains.

Extended: Expect a good dose of rain and mountain snow early Friday, then it will taper off. Winds remain gusty, temperatures chilly. Dry conditions then expected Sat/Sun but temperatures will remain cool. More unsettled weather next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Transition to neutral with possible El Niño developing this summer

-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for the northern Santa Cruz Mountains, San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County and southern Santa Clara County Abnormally dry (D0) for the rest of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties.