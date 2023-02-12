The Wind Ushers In The Cold

A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast Monday into Tuesday with gusty northwest flow ushering in the cooler air mass. A few showers may pass by on Tuesday, but the system doesn’t look very wet. We’ll then settle in for a couple of cold, frosty mornings before another system arrives late in the weak. This system has more moisture associated with it, but models are all over the place with its eventual location…so stay tuned!



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few low clouds along the coast. Fog possible in low areas inland. Chilly, with lows in the 30s-40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Monday: A few low clouds on the coast at times with gusty onshore winds. Cooler, with highs in the 50s.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County in effect from 4PM Monday until 7PM Tuesday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest gusts will be along the coastline and over coastal mountains.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may be difficult during gusty conditions.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Extended: Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a gusty winds and an isolated shower possible. Wed/Thu mornings will be cold … perhaps cold enough for a hard freeze inland and frost on the coast. Rain then possible again late in the week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.