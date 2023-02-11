Nice Sunday

Cool & showery conditions today as a weather system moves down the coast. Warming back up Sunday, but it looks like we’ll be in for a bit of a temperatures roller coaster next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Monterey County extended until 5AM Sunday.

* Large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Large northwest swell will arrive late Friday with breaking wave heights peaking Saturday morning. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large shorebreak, farther than normal wave runup, and strong currents.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.



*Beach Hazards*

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz County extended until 5AM Sunday

*Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches.



*Large shore pound, further than normal wave runup, and strong currents likely.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties.

Overnight: An isolated shower or two, otherwise becoming mostly clear. Fog possible in low areas. Chilly, with lows in the 30s-40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland.



Sunday: Mostly clear with just a few clouds. Seasonably cool, but warmer than the previous two days with most areas in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs.





**WIND ADVISORY**

… for the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County in effect from 1PM Monday until 6AM Tuesday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest gusts will be along the coastline and over coastal mountains.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving may be difficult during gusty conditions.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Extended: Winds then shift offshore, which will then warm us up a bit Sun/Mon before another shot of cold air pushes down the coast. Even with below-average temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday, skies will continue to be mostly sunny.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Moderate Drought (D1) for San Benito County, southeastern Monterey County, and northern Santa Cruz County. Abnormally Dry (D0) for the remainder of those counties. Moderate Drought (D1) for the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County.