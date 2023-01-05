High Surf Overnight

Periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds will remain possible into Thursday. There is also a chance of thunderstorms. Additional trees may fall which could lead to power outages and blocked roadways. The large scale flood threat looks to be over for the time being, but small scale flooding of roads, fields, and low areas will remain possible along with coastal flooding as dangerously high surf pounds our coast. Well get a break late Thursday. Then, a weak weather system will clip us on Friday morning with light showers possible. Another, stronger system will arrive late Saturday into Sunday with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds possible. A second system follows Monday into Tuesday with similar possibilities. The weather pattern looks to remain active for the next week or two which will lead to a continued flooding threat. Stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: Good

***FLOOD WARNING***

…for Salinas River Lagoon until 10:45PM Thursday.



* Flooding around the Salinas River Lagoon is imminent or occurring.



* Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area.



- At 6:56 PM PST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include... areas around the Salinas River Lagoon.



* Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.





***FLOOD WARNING***

… for the Carmel River Lagoon extended until 10:00PM



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall runoff, high tide, and large west swell.



*Flooding of areas around the Carmel River Lagoon is imminent or occurring.



- At 654 PM PST, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

- - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Mission Fields and areas around Carmel River Lagoon.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



***HIGH SURF WARNING***

… for the immediate coast of Monterey County until 3AM Friday.



*Dangerously large breaking waves of 20 to 27 feet expected.



*Extremely dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Very large shorebreak. Much farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**… for the immediate coast of the north side of Monterey Bay in effect from 7AM Thursday until 3AM Friday.



*Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Southerly winds will become light. A few sprinkles possible.



Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers early. Then, dry with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times.



Extended: The weather pattern remains active with storm systems Sat/Sun and Mon/Tue … and beyond.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”