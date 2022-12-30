Saturday Wind & Rain

Moisture will continue to stream in from the Pacific through Friday with ongoing light to moderate rain in the coastal mountains and occasional light rain elsewhere. A weather system will then move in on Saturday, using this plume of moisture as fuel to produce moderate to heavy rain across the region. This will likely be accompanied by gusty winds. Tress will be at an enhanced risk of falling due to saturated soils. Flood risk will also be higher due to the same region. Rain will end by Saturday evening, ensuring you won’t be rained on as we transition into 2023. The next storm system arrives late Monday into Tuesday with a stronger/wetter one on Thursday.



AIR QUALITY: Good



*FLOOD WATCH*

… for the entire KION coverage area beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday.



Light to moderate rain will continue to saturate soils across the region today, ahead of a strong Pacific storm tonight through Saturday. Moderate to heavy rain will develop late this afternoon and evening across North Bay before spreading south and east during the late night and early morning hours on Saturday. Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid rises and flooding of area rivers, streams, and creeks.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



Overnight: Steady rain in the coastal mountains with occasional light rain elsewhere. Mild, with southerly winds becoming gusty at times toward dawn. Lows in the 50s for most areas with a few spots in the 40s farther inland.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for Santa Cruz & Santa Clara Counties in effect from 1AM until 10AM Saturday.



*South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.



… for Monterey & San Benito Counties in effect from 4AM until 1PM Saturday.



*South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



*A period of strong winds will accompany a frontal passage overnight into Saturday morning. During this period of heavy rain, the combination of strong winds and saturated soils may bring down trees and limbs causing possible power outages.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Saturday: A strong cold front will bring gusty winds and several hours of moderate to heavy rain in the late morning to early afternoon, moving north to south across the KION coverage area. Wind damage and minor flooding are likely. Gusty and chilly northwest winds will follow the front with temperatures remaining in the low 50s for the remainder of the day. Expect a cool, damp evening, but rain will be over by then. Patchy fog possible late in sheltered areas.



Extended: We’ll get a break New Year’s Day, but the active weather pattern continues next week—in fact, some of the long term models look very wet—like very, very wet. Please pay attention to the forecast in the coming days.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”