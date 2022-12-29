Wet End To 2022

Moisture will continue to stream in from the Pacific through Friday with ongoing light to moderate rain in the coastal mountains and occasional light rain elsewhere. A weather system will then move in on Saturday, using this plume of moisture as fuel to produce moderate to heavy rain across the region. This will likely be accompanied by gusty winds. We’ll then get another break on New Year’s Day before another series of systems next week. Keep the umbrella handy.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Rounds of light rain at times, more persistent in the coastal mountains. Lows in the 40s. Breezy southerly winds at times.



Friday: Rounds of light rain at times, more persistent in the coastal mountains. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy southerly winds at times.



*FLOOD WATCH*

… for the entire KION coverage area beginning Friday evening and lasting through Saturday.



A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California starting late tonight and continue through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding. A strong Pacific storm will then move across the region Friday night through Saturday evening, with periods of moderate to heavy rain expected. Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid rises and flooding of area rivers, streams, and creeks.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.



Extended: Periods of light rain continue Friday into early Saturday with a shot of moderate to heavy rain later in the day Saturday. Temperatures stay seasonable to slightly cool. We’ll get a break New Year’s Day, though the preceding midnight may still be wet! The active weather pattern continues next week—in fact, some of the long term models look very wet—like very, very wet. Please pay attention to the forecast in the coming days.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”