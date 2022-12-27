Did Someone Order The Rain? (It’s Here)

An atmospheric river will remained aimed at our area through the rest of the day with moderate to heavy rain likely along with flooding of poorly drained areas and roadways. Rain will end from north to south this evening with dry weather expected on Wednesday. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week--Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!



AIR QUALITY: Good



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for Monterey & San Benito Counties until 2PM this afternoon.



Moderate to heavy rain has been falling across portions of the Bay Area since last night. Law enforcement has had reports of roadway flooding so we are issuing a Flood Advisory as steady rain will continue through the morning hours.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



*Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.



*At 638 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Salinas, Watsonville, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Arroyo Seco, Jamesburg, Tassajara Hot Springs, Lucia, Gorda, Big Sur Village, Soledad, Greenfield, Pacific Grove, King City, Gonzales, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village and Sycamore Flat.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.





**FLOOD ADVISORY**

… for Santa Cruz County, the Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Santa Clara Valley until 2PM.



Moderate to heavy rain has been falling across portions of the Bay Area since last night. Law enforcement has had reports of roadway flooding so we are issuing a Flood Advisory as steady rain will continue through the morning hours.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



- At 545 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.



- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill,



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… in effect from 9AM Tuesday to 9AM Wednesday for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties (A Beach Hazards Statement precedes the advisory)



*For the Beach Hazards Statement, surf height of 12 to 17 feet expected. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 20 to 25 expected.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large shorebreak. Farther than normal wave runup. Some beaches will be inundated at high tide. Rounding or climbing over rock outcroppings will be extremely dangerous. Fishing off rock walls or jetties may wash you out to sea.



*The ocean is an unrelenting environment with little to no chance of rescue. Respect this force of nature and remain well away from hazardous ocean conditions.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.





*FLOOD WATCH*

… for all of Santa Cruz County and the Santa Cruz Mountains into Santa Clara County until 4PM Tuesday



… for the coast and coastal mountains of Monterey County from 6AM Tuesday through 6pm Tuesday afternoon.



A potent Pacific storm will bring periods of moderate to heavy rain causing localized flooding as well as rapid rises on area streams and creeks late Monday night through Tuesday.



*Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.



*Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.



You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.





Tuesday: Rain throughout the day for most areas. Rain could be heavy in the mountains and on the coast. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Overnight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Cooler, with lows in the 40s for most areas, upper 30s in some higher valleys.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy with highs in the 50s.



Extended: Rain returns Thursday morning as a weak system enters the area. Another system follows on Friday and a stronger system on Saturday. All the while, expect seasonable to slightly cool high temperatures. It’s looking like dry conditions for January 1st, but more rain is possible by the 2nd-3rd.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”