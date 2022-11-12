Fairly Quiet

A very weak weather system passes by today with the chance for a light shower late tonight. Otherwise, expect cool & dry conditions into next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: A weak weather system will pass by late this evening. Ultimately, only a few light showers are possible. Most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with the cloudcover, so expect lows in the 40s for most areas with a few inland valleys dipping into the 30s.

*Beach Hazards*

… for north/west-facing beaches in Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from 10AM Sunday through 10AM Monday.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for northwest facing beaches.



*Large, unexpected waves can run-up far onto the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Extended: Highs will remain below normal throughout the weekend into next week under mostly sunny skies. Mornings will be chilly.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 20th – 26rd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”