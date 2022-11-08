Showers Persist

Showers will then linger into Wednesday as a potent storm system moves through the region. Then, expect cool & dry conditions for the remainder of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH*

… for the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas in Monterey County extended until 6PM



*Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas.



*Near and within the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn scars along the Central Coast of California.



* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the River and Colorado burn area 1-2 inches of rainfall is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the River Fire and Colorado Fire burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.





Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Snow levels down to 4,000ft. Gusty winds at times. Highs in the 50s with 40s for the higher elevations.

Overnight: Isolated showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures cool, mostly 40s with a few 50s along the coast. Breezy at times.



Wednesday: Showers early, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool with highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Dry conditions expected Thursday & Friday, but expect cold nights and cool days. Rain possible once again this weekend, though models have been trending dryer.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 16th – 2nd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”