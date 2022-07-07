Temperatures On The Moves

WEATHER STORY

A mild, moist air mass lingers around the Monterey Bay Area, Slowly, dry air will begin to sneak back in from the northwest as the overall weather pattern also gently shifts. Expansive high pressure will build over the Desert Southwest as we head into this weekend bringing some serious heat to the west. We’ll be on the edge of this, but it will be enough to heat our inland areas to above normal temperatures. Meanwhile at the coast, the marine layer will stabilize which will actually lead to a net cooldown for coastal cities.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 3AM Saturday

Northwest winds at speeds of 20 to 30 knots with gusts possible up to 40 knots.

These conditions can be dangerous for mariners as gale force winds are likely to cause difficult visibility conditions and dangerously high seas.

Rest of Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Winds shift to the northwest and could be gusty at times during the afternoon and early evening. Seasonable on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s and warming inland with upper 70s to mid 90.



Friday: After morning low clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Gusty northwest winds at times. Coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s with 80s-90s inland.



Extended: Coastal areas will cool down a bit through the weekend with an increase in low clouds while inland areas will continue warm, peaking on Sunday and then holding at 5-7º above normal into mid-week next week.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”