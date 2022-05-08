Mother Nature’s Day

WEATHER STORY

Are you ready for a taste of winter? Temperatures will trend downward out of Mother’s Day Weekend. A broad and cold trough of low pressure will settle in over the West Coast into the work week. Unsettled weather will occur Sunday through Wednesday with isolated showers possible along with cool & windy conditions. There may also be a chance of thunderstorms and/or mountain snow during the period. Unfortunately, overall rainfall is likely to be limited and due to the isolated nature of the showers, some areas may stay completely dry. This is a developing situation, so please stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cool, and blustery with a chance for an isolated rain shower in the afternoon. Expect highs below seasonable averages, mid to upper 50s, low 60s along the coast, 60s inland. Gusty winds throughout the day.



Overnight: Partly cloudy and cool with an isolated rain shower possible. Lows will dip into the upper 30s for some inland spots, with most other locations will be in the 40s. Low clouds will hug the surrounding hills early, with increasing clouds heading into sunrise.

Monday: Even cooler, with highs only in the 50s along the coast, low to mid-60s inland. Early morning hours could bring patchy frost to sheltered valleys, and snow potential in the hills. Scattered light showers are possible throughout the day, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds.



Extended: We’ll cool further early next week with unsettled weather expected through mid-week. High temperatures will be cooler than our normal January highs. The unsettled weather will likely mean isolated to scattered showers. It will be cold enough for mountain snow and it will be unstable enough for thunderstorms. This is a complicated system, so stay tuned for possible forecast changes.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”